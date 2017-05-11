Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Limestone Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Tree top visible at ground floor
Glazed patio
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
The semi-enclosed dining room faces the front of the home, where the expansive porch wraps around the entire property.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The clients' passion for hosting family-style gatherings guided the design of a custom, 20-seat walnut dining room table from Meyer Wells paired with Hans Wegner chairs. The hemlock ceiling helps define the space. The Vibia Flamingo 1540 pendants are from Antonie Arola. The custom, modern farmhouse credenza is from Chadhaus, and the artwork is by Wolfgang Bloch.
The dining area looks out over an exterior patio.
Transforming the rear of the house is something more often found in a high-rise building—a curtain wall that Fougeron and the team hung from the third floor. “It’s actually very complicated to make the field glazing look simple and minimal,” says the architect. Piero Lissoni’s Metallico table for Porro anchors the dining area, while built-in cabinetry offers ample storage. The main living area was created from what was once a basement behind the garage. Limestone floors inside and out unify the living spaces.