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All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Limestone Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.