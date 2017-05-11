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All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/furniture : stools

Dining Room Limestone Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.