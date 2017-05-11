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All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/floors : rug

Dining Room Limestone Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The clients' passion for hosting family-style gatherings guided the design of a custom, 20-seat walnut dining room table from Meyer Wells paired with Hans Wegner chairs. The hemlock ceiling helps define the space. The Vibia Flamingo 1540 pendants are from Antonie Arola. The custom, modern farmhouse credenza is from Chadhaus, and the artwork is by Wolfgang Bloch.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.