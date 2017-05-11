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All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Limestone Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
dining table
dining room
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.