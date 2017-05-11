Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : brick

Bathroom Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
The shower area and sunken brick tub were constructed using red clay bricks salvaged from demolition sites around Victoria.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.