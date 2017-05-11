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All Photos/bath/floors : brick/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Brick Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.