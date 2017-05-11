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All Photos/bath/floors : brick/counters : concrete

Bathroom Brick Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.