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All Photos/bath/floors : brick/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Brick Floors Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.