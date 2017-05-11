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All Photos/bath/floors : brick/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Brick Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.