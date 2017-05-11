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All Photos/bath/floors : brick/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Brick Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
The shower area and sunken brick tub were constructed using red clay bricks salvaged from demolition sites around Victoria.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.