Simple Modern Ideas: Clever Ways to Spruce Up Your Kitchen or Bathroom
Stories
Considering the Modern Kitchen and Bathroom
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's April 2015 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
9 years
ago
Warm Up to Induction Cooking with These Clean Cooktops
Can’t stand wasted heat in the
How Induction Cooking Works
Considering taking the induction cooking plunge? We've broken down how it works in four steps.
Miele Through the Years: Q&A with Markus Miele & Reinhard Zinkann
The great-grandsons of the founders of German appliance company Miele are in it for the long haul.
A Sophisticated Renovation of a 19th-Century Manhattan Townhouse
Historic details and modern interventions commune in two bathrooms in a renovated West Village townhouse.
This Couple Merrily Floats Along in Seattle
A prefabricated floating home drops anchor in the Pacific Northwest.
A Dramatic Cutout Wall and Other Surprises Define This Playful House
In Auckland, New Zealand, an architect cleverly uses roof supports and surplus soil to define space, both inside and out.
This Cozy Finnish Home Would Not Be Complete Without a Sauna
A modern home in Finland revolves around three pillars of traditional family life: the kitchen, the fireplace, and the sauna.
An American Ex-Pat Renovates a Tiny London Apartment on Her Own Terms
Playfully flouting convention, an American-born architect creates a deceptively spacious home for herself in a tiny London apartment.
A Childhood Home in Madrid Grows Up
A man and his wife make an emotional return to an apartment building he loved as a kid.
This Kansas City Home Looks Like Its Neighbors, But Reveals a Truly Modern Sensibility
Drawing on family lore and the vernacular of a venerable neighborhood, an architect creates a comfortable, adaptable home for his family.
A Home with Eclectic Style Looks Just Right
A couple bring cohesion to an architectural mishmash in San Francisco.
Brooklyn Home Keeps its Historic Bones While Getting a Much Needed Interior Update
A creative couple flips the script on their family home, a former workman’s cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn.
George Nakashima’s Playful, Japanese-Style Soaking Tub
The skilled furniture designer and craftsman called on his grandchildren to help form the abstract tile patterns in the sunken bath area.