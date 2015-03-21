How Induction Cooking Works

1) A coiled metal induction element is located beneath the cooktop’s surface, which is typically glass. Electricity flows into the coils, creating a powerful magnetic field.

2) Ferromagnetic cookware placed within that field acts as the second conductor, and a current is induced onto it.

3) Eddy currents are created within the cookware itself; the cookware has its own magnetic field, which resists the currents generated by the induction element.

4) Energy created by the opposing magnetic fields is released in the form of heat within the vessel; the vessel, in turn, heats its contents.