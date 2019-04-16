Brooklyn Home Keeps its Historic Bones While Getting a Much Needed Interior Update

If it’s not the raw brick siding, it’s the house numbers—a sleek neon "175" in sans serif font—that give it away. The miniature, functional art piece is the work of Jill Magid, a conceptual artist. She and her husband, advertising executive Jonny Bauer, finished a head-to-toe remodel of their row house in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn in mid-2013, and those neon house numbers act as a modern beacon on an otherwise unremarkable street.