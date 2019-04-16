This Couple Merrily Floats Along in Seattle

Living the life aquatic certainly has its appeal. "Being on the water, low and surrounded by it, you feel like you belong to another world," says architect Eric Cobb, who was hired to design an 1,800-square-foot floating home for a Seattle couple. The pair, a lawyer and an artist, decided to downsize after their children left for college. They wanted a space that would accommodate guests, that had room for kayaks and paddleboards, and that included an outdoor lounging area.