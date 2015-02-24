SubscribeSign In
A Sophisticated Renovation of a 19th-Century Manhattan TownhouseView 7 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Sophisticated Renovation of a 19th-Century Manhattan Townhouse

Historic details and modern interventions commune in two bathrooms in a renovated West Village townhouse.
Text by
Photos by
View 7 Photos

Architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra are known for taking a restrained and thoughtful approach to the spaces they design. "Our attitude is that materials should be honest, resulting in a space that presents itself as simple, comprehensible, and ultimately soothing," Lubrano says. And that was precisely what guided their transformation of a three story, 19th-century town house in Manhattan.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsDwell Magazine