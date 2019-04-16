This Kansas City Home Looks Like Its Neighbors, But Reveals a Truly Modern Sensibility

In Roanoke Park, a neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, whose streets are lined with sycamore trees and turn-of-the-20th-century Prairie School–style houses, Matthew and Jesse Hufft’s home stands out without subverting. Subtle gestures and forms—a roof that appears to float atop a glass gable, an effortlessly cantilevered 12-foot steel porte cochere—slowly reveal this house to be unlike its neighbors.