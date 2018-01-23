Step Aside, Subway Tile—Penny Tile Is the New Classic

Known for being an economical, easy-to-install tile, the penny tile—so named because of its round shape—has been around for more than a century, but is now experiencing a resurgence in popularity. And with good reason! The penny tile has both aesthetic and functional properties that make it appropriate in a variety of spaces, from bathroom walls to kitchen backsplashes.

It's slip-resistant, works well on floors, and is also flexible enough to wrap seamlessly around curved objects, while its simple geometry speaks to a minimalist aesthetic. Better yet, it's available in a wide range of colors, and its low price won't break the bank. Take a look as we review some of our favorite projects that use this classic tile in ceramic and stone finishes.





A Minimalist Black-and-White Bathroom by Noah Walker

In a bathroom in a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of black countertops, stainless-steel fixtures, gray rectangular floor tiles, and white penny tile. The penny tiles on the wall create an abstract pattern, and the glossy tiles reflect natural light from the oversized window.