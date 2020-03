The residents of this maisonette, located in Prague's Vinohrady district, were a young couple returning to the Czech capital after living in London for several years. Stepanova took cues from London's industrial character (with a healthy dash of minimalist design) in devising this remodel's striking aesthetic. In the first bathroom, seen here, a brass washbasin from Morocco is flanked by a Tolomeo Micro Parete lamp from Artemide.