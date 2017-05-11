Whiteline Residence

By Neumann Monson Architects
This 3,800 sf residence, which occupies the top floor of a converted historic urban warehouse, balances the duality of the clients’ public and private lives through processional layout and spatial contrast. The design assigns bright, open social spaces to the perimeter and encloses private areas with dark tones and rich materiality. The juxtaposition provides the chiaroscuro of the clients’ extensive calligraphic art collection, writ large in space.

Entering the residence, daylight draws one through a compressed, enveloping vestibule out into the open living area. The airy communal space wraps the warehouse’s northwest corner, maximizing natural light and the expansive panoramic view. Dark-stained white oak piers cordon off its ends to provide enclosure and reserve views for the master bedroom and study, respectively.

Support spaces can be found in the interior of the unit, where lowered ceilings enhance experiential intimacy. Floors are radiant, polished concrete. Bathrooms are finished in marble slabs, marble penny tile, and pickled white oak. Lending pragmatic logic to an experientially-driven layout, low ceilings coincide with a dense network of existing duct banks, conduit runs, sprinkler pipes, and roof drains.

The primary living space is located at the corner of the condo offering views to downtown.

Site Plan Drawing

Floor plan drawing.

Exploded axonometric drawing.

A careful display of art in the foyer frames a dramatic view of the Polk County Courthouse.

Social spaces are held to the perimeter to access expansive panoramic views.

Dark-stained white oak and a marble counter top frames the kitchen.

Views to the south are reserved for the master bedroom.

Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.

The gallery contains the clients calligraphic art collection offers views to downtown.

Credits

Posted By
Neumann Monson Architects
@NeumannMonsonArchitects
Photographer
  • Cameron Campbell of Integrated Studios

Overview

Location
  • Des Moines, Iowa
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3800