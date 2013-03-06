A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles
View Photos
Bath

A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises. "We wanted to keep the space within the spirit of the house, which was an austerely masculine space with a warm but dark palette. I am a big fan of using dark ceilings to pull the eye to the outside so we chose matte black for the ceiling and a similar dark color for the floors. The penny tiles were a great way to add detail to the walls without them becoming visually cluttered."

Here's a listing of the products and materials he used:

A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles - Photo 1 of 2 -

For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles - Photo 2 of 2 -
Photo Categories: