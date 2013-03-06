A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles

For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises. "We wanted to keep the space within the spirit of the house, which was an austerely masculine space with a warm but dark palette. I am a big fan of using dark ceilings to pull the eye to the outside so we chose matte black for the ceiling and a similar dark color for the floors. The penny tiles were a great way to add detail to the walls without them becoming visually cluttered."