View Photos
A Minimalist Bathroom in Los Angeles
Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds –
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises. "We wanted to keep the space within the spirit of the house, which was an austerely masculine space with a warm but dark palette. I am a big fan of using dark ceilings to pull the eye to the outside so we chose matte black for the ceiling and a similar dark color for the floors. The penny tiles were a great way to add detail to the walls without them becoming visually cluttered."
Here's a listing of the products and materials he used:
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Vero wall-hung toilet by Duravit
A85 push plate flush actuator by Vola
Raven 4120 surfaces by Caesarstone
Kathryn undermount sink by Kohler
Kubic tissue holder and towel bar by Ginger
Borma bathtub spout and controls by Jado
Savoy penny round wall tiles in Cornflower Blue by Ann Sacks
4-by-24-inch Architec floor tiles in Mineral