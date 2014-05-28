A Renovated Tribeca Loft with a Modern Aesthetic

To revamp their loft in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, a family enlisted Matthew Miller of StudioLAB. Their goal: turn the dreary loft into a modern space that offers ample room for their three children to enjoy. Miller says the family knew exactly what they wanted to accomplish with their home’s new look. “We gutted everything,” Miller says. “It was important to keep a big open space where the living room, dining area, and kitchen flow into one another.”