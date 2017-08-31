10 Prefabricated Homes That Will Catch Your Eye

Just as cacti utilize layers to protect their precious cores, so too does this house: For the solid exterior walls, Sander devised a 'sandwich' of eight-inch-thick expanded polystyrene ('what coffee cups are made of,' he says) and high-tech reflective foil-and-foam wrap (he calls this the 'space blanket'). This is topped by eight more inches of structural insulated panels, or SIPs—making the house, with its 17-inch-thick walls, hyper-insulated against the heat.