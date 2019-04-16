A Dramatic Cliffside Prefab Steps from the Beach in Australia

When Richard and Jackie Willcocks started looking to build a house on the northern beaches of Sydney that could be completed by Christmas 2014, less than a year away, they knew it had to be prefab. Richard, who runs a boutique snowboard business, and Jackie, a medical student, once lived in a shipping container apartment building in Canberra and had watched as one half of the six-story block was assembled in three weeks. "It was phenomenal," Richard recalls.