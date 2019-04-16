An Innovative Net-Zero Prefab in Los Angeles

In 2011, Restore Neighborhoods Los Angeles (RNLA), a nonprofit organization that invests in housing, sent out a request for affordable and sustainable designs intended for lots located in the city’s South Central area. "We very much want to introduce new design ideas and new technologies to low- and moderate-income districts," explains John Perfitt, executive director of RNLA. "We think that good design and new construction methods can, over time, have a very positive influence in restoring neighborhoods."