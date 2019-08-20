Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Sander Architects
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
An Award-Winning Home With a Prefabricated Metal Shell Asks $2.3M
Designed by Sander Architects, this gallery-style residence in Northern California features a dramatic, curved steel wall at the...
k
Kathryn M.
An Energy-Efficient Hybrid Prefab Keeps Cool in the Palm Springs Desert
Drawing from the laws of nature, an architect devises a way to beat the heat in the California desert.
Erika Heet
Green Prefab at a (Relatively) Bargain Price
The New York Times recently picked up on the story of Thomas Small and Joanna Brody's Culver City, California, house designed by...
d
David A. Greene