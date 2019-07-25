Subscribe
Sarah Lance
7 Hawaiian Prefabs and Kit Homes
If you enjoy breathtaking landscapes and sunny beaches, then Hawaii is the perfect destination for you.
Sarah Lance
10 Modern Walk-In Closets
We're throwing open the doors and shedding some light on 10 modern walk-in closets.
Sarah Lance
9 Modern Bed-and-Breakfasts in Europe
Looking for a more intimate yet modern travel experience? Consider booking your next stay at a bed-and-breakfast, where you can...
Sarah Lance
10 Prefabricated Homes That Will Catch Your Eye
Prefabricated homes continue to steal the spotlight with their affordability, energy efficiency, and swift construction.
Sarah Lance
Kit Home Companies in All Seven Continents
Fast assembly, affordability, and energy efficiency make kit homes a desirable option for homeowners.
Annie Fleming