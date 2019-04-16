Stories

An Unconventional Prefab on Fishers Island
A family’s remote island retreat becomes a more permanent home base, thanks to the efficiency of building modular.
William Lamb
The New Zealand Native Who Can't Get Enough of the Garden State
A prefabricated lakeside New Jersey retreat is one woman's outdoorsy counterpoint to city life.
Kelsey Keith
Kid Tested, Mothers Approved
A long house on Long Island, this prefab could get to its site peaceably only by traveling in pieces.
William Lamb
Prefab, Proven
In January 2003, we issued a challenge to 16 architects: Design a modern prefab home for $200,000.
Allison Arieff
Take Me Home
A “tree house” of clean lines, ample glass, and thoughtful ingenuity lets a Washington, DC–area family and a stream of weekend...
Jeremy Berlin