11 Ways to Create a Modern Mudroom in Your Home

Often strewn with jackets, boots, umbrellas, and whatever else is immediately dropped at the door, mudrooms are catch-alls that help the rest of the home remain clutter-free. Take a look at these examples that show multiple interpretations of the mudroom—whether it's a dedicated space that's blocked off from the rest of the home, or just a makeshift corner that gets the job done with just a few organizational elements.



Copper-Lined Trough For Wet Ski Equipment Designed by Vicki Simon, Location: Lake Tahoe, California Vicki Simon led the renovations of this 912-foot vacation loft for a family that wanted a clean, modern, and bright-blue space. To maximize the small area, Simon included plenty of built-in storage, including a setup in the mudroom. A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.



Exposing Raw Materials and Celebrating Imperfections

Designed by Ryan Young, Location: Orlando, Florida From the architect: "This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 4,000-square-foot home is located in downtown Orlando on land that once housed a mission-revival style-Catholic monastery. While designing his family’s home, architect Ryan Young’s introspection developed into a modern experiment with materials: exposed steel beams and raw steel accents, polished concrete floors complete with natural cracks, beautiful walnut and cherry woods not covered with stain but left natural with exposed knots and imperfections, coquina (shell) features indigenous to Florida and to the original monastery structure, and a few signature accents of Cor-Ten steel—which is a curiosity to watch as it changes and patinas to a beautiful earthen amber."



A Back-Lit Spot For Shoes Designed by Omer Arbel Office, Location: Vancouver, Canada 23.3 House was designed by Omer Arbel Office to highlight its location in the rural landscape outside Vancouver. The home's dramatic angles are mimicked in the mudroom, where each family member is allocated her and his own backlit shelf for shoes.





Storage With Views of the Grand Teton Mountains

Designed by Abramson Teiger Architects, Location: Jackson, Wyoming This home takes full advantage of the view of the Grand Teton mountain range and is built so that the residents can enjoy the landscape. The views aren't forgotten in the mudroom, which includes a large window above a solid wood bench, built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and concrete floors.



Filled With Custom Furniture and Natural Light

Designed by Ruhl Walker Architects, Location: Boston, Massachusetts This apartment in the Back Bay area had fallen into disrepair and needed substantial work before the new owner could move in. He called upon Ruhl Walker Architects to lead renovations, which included building a new atrium that would flood the entire apartment with light, including the lower mudroom. The architects also designed the custom furniture throughout the home, including the bench seen here.



Inspired by Traditional Japanese Entrways

Designed by Cass Calder Smith, Location: Palo Alto, California Architect Cass Calder Smith was inspired by traditional Japanese entryways (called genkans) when designing this mudroom. The entryway is sunken slightly from the floor of the main living space, prompting visitors to remove and store their shoes before entering.



Sustainably-Sourced and Wood-Paneled

Designed by ZeroEnergy Design, Location: Lexington, Massachusetts This family residence was designed by ZeroEnergy Design with sustainability in mind—the home uses local materials and "consumes approximately 85-percent less energy than a comparable home built to the current energy code," says Stephanie T Horowitz, AIA Managing Director. The wood-paneled mudroom seen here connects to a spare bedroom for visiting family members.



Under-the-Stairs and Concrete-Lined

Designed by Koji Tsutsui, Location: Tokyo, Japan Another under-the-stairs mudroom, this home was designed for the client by his friend and architect Koji Tsutsui. The small house consists of a series of cantilevered concrete boxes, starting at the ground level with the minimal entryway with storage that leads up to the main living space.



Boxed-Off and Minimal Designed by Anne Sophie Goneau, Location: Montreal, Quebec

The new owner of this 1887 apartment hired Anne Sophie Goneau to overhaul the space, which was dark and musty. During demolition, Goneau uncovered architectural features worth keeping and highlighting, including brick walls, overhead beams, and hemlock wood walls. The minimal mudroom is partly separated from the main living space and hides ample storage behind white cabinets.

Shielded Entryway Storage

Designed by MWAI Architects, Location: London, United Kingdom MWAI Architects revamped this 100-year-old Victorian flat into a modern home that retains some classic design elements—a nod to the home's history. The renovation included a complete reconfiguration of the floor plan into an open-concept living space. However, the architects still kept the small entryway separate from the rest of the home, shielding the open storage and providing a small dresser as landing strip for mail and keys.