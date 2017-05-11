Back Bay
Ruhl Walker Architects designed custom furniture and a new, luminous atrium for a 3,100 square foot city dwelling that can now host its resident's large social gatherings.
Before the owner of this apartment in Boston’s Back Bay could move in, there was major work to be done. The original property hadn’t been well maintained since its first gut renovation in the '80s, and dark rooms with unremarkable features defined the space. But the owner—a single, young professional who liked the location—was up to the challenge of imagining the property anew. He wanted three modernized floors that would be large enough to host an extended guest list and he needed every level to shake off a shadowed past. “We opened an atrium up through the entire space to the roof, topping it with a generous new skylight that floods light down to the apartment’s entry level,” says architect Brad Walker of Ruhl Walker Architects. Now that the challenge has been met, the owner is still up for another: the daily walk up three flights of stairs to enjoy his airy home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Since a sophisticated, modern look was imperative to the architectural design, the same was expected of the furnishings. A B&B Italia Charles sofa, chaise lounge, and Piccola Papilio chairs fill the living room. Trípode Floor Lamps by Santa & Cole frame the sofa.
“The entire house is unified with oak flooring with a custom warm gray stain. This material is repeated on the stair and atrium handrails,” Walker said. The entryway’s bench has a custom Tabu Caleidolegno veneered wood base. The upholstered bench seat, which uses black Kravet fabric, was designed by Ruhl Walker Architects and made by Herrick & White.
“The atrium stair connects all spaces vertically, and links the front and back of each floor level horizontally,” says Walker. Random Lights by Moooi hang across from the glass bridge under the atrium.
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.
“[The owner] needed a good working kitchen, the ability to seat up to 20 at dining tables, and accommodate over 100 for cocktails and fundraisers,” Walker said. The Tonon Wave chairs are covered in Dalmatian upholstery by Calvin Fabrics; they sit on a Bursa Wool Rug from West Elm.
Ruhl Walker Architects designed the custom desk in Tabu Caleidolegno veneer and black oxide steel, which was then constructed by Herrick & White. The study also features Eames Molded Plastic Rockers from DWR.
The master bathroom’s marble tile wall is by White Venatino marble, with gray accent tile from Florim USA. A Wetstyle bathtub stands in the corner.
Steven King Decorative Carpets supplied the rug in the master bedroom, which runs up against the Sign Chair by MDF Italia at the window. Restoration Hardware and Coyuchi linens cover the custom-made bed designed by Ruhl Walker Architects.