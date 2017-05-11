Ruhl Walker Architects designed custom furniture and a new, luminous atrium for a 3,100 square foot city dwelling that can now host its resident's large social gatherings.

Before the owner of this apartment in Boston’s Back Bay could move in, there was major work to be done. The original property hadn’t been well maintained since its first gut renovation in the '80s, and dark rooms with unremarkable features defined the space. But the owner—a single, young professional who liked the location—was up to the challenge of imagining the property anew. He wanted three modernized floors that would be large enough to host an extended guest list and he needed every level to shake off a shadowed past. “We opened an atrium up through the entire space to the roof, topping it with a generous new skylight that floods light down to the apartment’s entry level,” says architect Brad Walker of Ruhl Walker Architects. Now that the challenge has been met, the owner is still up for another: the daily walk up three flights of stairs to enjoy his airy home.