Brass Is Everywhere at this Classical-Meets-Modern Flat in London

Custom fittings and clean lines define the elegant city home.

In London’s Maida Vale, a tired 100-year-old Victorian was reimagined as an ultra-chic flat, loaded with thoughtful details and delicate accents. London-based architecture firm MWAI benefited from a collaborative relationship with their client, one of the owners of UK-based millwork and joinery company INTERIOR-iD, who produced many of the custom elements. The renovation of the 1,100-square-foot flat meant a reconfiguration of the layout, with the goal of creating an open plan and improved flow, bringing as much ease and function as possible to the relatively compact space. The MWAI team took great care to consider the history and context of the site, preserving original character details where possible. The final result is an updated historic home, lovingly revitalized to meet modern needs.