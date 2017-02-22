View Photos
Bright Colors and Sleek White Oak Fill This Playful Lake Tahoe Loft
By Paige Alexus –
Designer Vicki Simon’s creative brief for a gut renovation she took on in Lake Tahoe’s Squaw Valley came from the homeowners’ 10-year-old son. “Make it look like an Apple store,” he said.
As a family of four that covets cobalt blue and clean, modern lines, they turned to Simon to renovate their 912-foot vacation loft that sits in a classic condo development near the ski resort. The final result is a small but airy, lighthearted space that’s filled with smart built-in storage elements and furnishings that are bursting with character.
