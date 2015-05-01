A Futuristic Apartment with a Glass-Enclosed Bedroom

Anne Sophie Goneau designed a sleek renovation for an apartment built in 1887.

When interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau first entered the nearly 130-year-old flat she was hired to remodel on St-Denis Street in Montreal, she found low ceilings, dark green wallpaper, and unsightly rubber floors. The musty space had long been due for a complete overhaul. But as demolition began, workers uncovered interesting steel beams, raw brick, and hemlock wood walls—original architectural features that were definitely worth saving. Goneau wound up not merely preserving them but making them the central focus of her design.