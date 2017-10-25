View Photos
12 Functional Modern Home Libraries
By Byron Loker
It's often said that rooms are furnished by books. In fact, it's even the title of a novel by Anthony Powell—Books Do Furnish a Room.
However, book storage sometimes tends to be an ad hoc affair and can cause clutter if not organized in a way that makes sense for the owner. Here is a selection of some well thought-out home libraries that present book collections in a clean, functional, and modern way.
1. Writer's Dream Escape
