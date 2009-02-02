A Tale of Two Houses

His needs as half of the advertising agency Fleischmann & Kirsch meant much of his time was spent in front of a computer and could be done from a home office. Ever the demanding client, Fleischmann and company needed a solution that was both flexible and open for the working and private areas, but could also serve as a forum for entertaining clients and casual meetings.



Kuwayama, with fellow architect Joachim Käppeler, decided the best approach was to create an adaptable design that could be divided into two separate "houses" (as they became known). The office house can be shuttered from the living/private portion by closing a movable wall system, with an upstairs bedroom and bathroom where clients can stay overnight.