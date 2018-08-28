Who are we? Dwell promotes good design for everyone. We publish home tours, reported pieces, interviews, and essays, all focused on the power of smart design and new ideas about where and how we live. To give us the scoop on a new project, pitch an original idea, or simply say hello, get in touch at edit@dwell.com. We’re always looking for new voices and perspectives from writers, photographers, illustrators, and videographers. Browse our latest stories to see our full range of topics. Verticals

Design — Mike Chino, Senior Design Editor (mike.chino@dwell.com) and Duncan Nielsen, Design News Editor (duncan@dwell.com)



Some of our franchises include: Before & After — This series places photos side-by-side to document the renovation process.

Budget Breakdown — This series covers a wide range of projects, from new home builds, to renovations, to garage conversions, and should reveal the literal cost it takes to make design dreams happen—in your pitch, please include a detailed list of costs, including a grand total. (For more information on how we source and fact check Budget Breakdowns, go here.)

My House — This Q&A series is focused on creatives with personality-driven homes that reflect their lifestyles, work, and distinct tastes. We talk to them about how they designed their spaces, and the elements that reflect their unique sensibilities.

Rental Revamp — Just because you’re renting your home doesn’t mean you can’t customize your space. Tell us how you went about your transformation, from cost-saving DIY hacks, to interior design tips, to landlord-friendly upgrades.

Real Estate — Dwell features architecturally significant homes for sale; our most recent real estate stories are a mix of covetable midcentury homes, artist’s lofts, celebrity listings, and more. To have a property featured, email realestate@dwell.com.

Design News — From fairs, to product launches, to new ideas in prefab, to Sami Reiss’s column Field Guide, our coverage features the latest goings-on in the world of home design and beyond.

Prefab and Tiny Home Profiles — An in-depth look at the companies producing prefabricated houses and pint-size dwellings around the world. Culture — Sarah Buder, Senior Culture Editor (sarah.buder@dwell.com)

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Ideas — Executive Editor Kate Dries (kate.dries@dwell.com) and Jack Balderrama Morley (jack.morley@dwell.com)

Guides — Market Editor River Davies (river.davies@dwell.com)

This section is devoted to bringing you everything from step-by-step instructions for DIY projects inside and outside, to all you need to know about hiring and managing the team of pros that will build your dream house—and your dream home. It’s all about demystifying the often complicated projects that go into a well-designed shelter, but also about the things we do to make a house a home, frequently through a first-person voice that is clear, informed and employs a sense of humor, and is never pandering or cloying. Recent stories have included a package on how to bring the outside in in smaller city spaces, what it took to build Samin Nostrat’s dream kitchen, lessons learned from Drag Race star Detox’s renovation nightmare, guides to dealing with pests, and how to think about economic ebbs and flows in your housing hunt. Series include: How They Pulled It Off, which takes a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and gets the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Shop — Market Editor River Davies (river.davies@dwell.com

The Magazine Our print magazine comes out six times a year. If you have a story that you think would be particularly suited for an issue’s theme, note that print schedules require a long lead time, so please reach out at least four months in advance—issues go live the second week of each month they’re pegged for. The themes for 2026 are: January/February: The Generations Issue

March/April: The Money Issue May/June: Outdoors, with an emphasis on hospitality July/August: The Obsessions Issue

September/October: Emerging Designers: The Dwell 24 November/December: The Small Spaces Issue For print-specific questions, contact Managing Editor Jack Balderrama Morley (jack.morley@dwell.com).

Contracts and Rates The details of our contracts vary depending on medium, but most include copyright for the creator following a period of exclusivity, mutual indemnification, and graduated, guaranteed kill fee rates consistent with the point in the process the story is cut. We pay within 30 days of receipt of your invoice. For written pieces, our rates start at 50 cents per assigned word for web, and $1 for print, and increase with the complexity of the story and amount of reporting required. Some Design franchises have set rates, such as: