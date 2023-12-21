What’s With TikTok’s LED Light Obsession?

It’s 2010. You’re on Tumblr, laptop screen glowing in the dark of your bedroom, and you’re staring at a photo of someone else’s room. It’s glowing too. Only this bedroom’s glow comes not from the screen of a laptop, but from a string of lights hung across a smattering of polaroids—probably some One Direction posters, too. Fast forward: Now, it’s 2020. You’re on TikTok, the light from your smartphone bursting through the dark of your (pandemic) bedroom. As you scroll, it seems like half of the people you’re swiping by are posting from spaces much like your own, only their walls are awash in the gradient light of a sunset lamp or neatly placed multicolored LED light strips. With the rise of social media over the past two decades, our bedrooms have become more public, functioning as backdrops for personal broadcasts from all types of amateur creators. Many of these creators eventually tapped into lighting’s transformative power to produce attractive, attention-grabbing images and videos, adapting studio-level lighting tricks and setups in their own homes. As the social media platforms we express ourselves on have grown more dynamic, so too has the lighting we orient our rooms around. In the TikTok era, those simple "Tumblr wall" string lights might feel quaint, but they’re part of the same design continuum.

Color-changing lights define the TikTok look so much that LED strip lights, ambient light projectors, and multicolored bulbs themselves are often referred to simply as "TikTok lights." But the increasing ubiquity is somewhat recent: The number of U.S. households that reported using LEDs for most of their indoor lighting grew from four percent in 2015 to 47 percent in 2020, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. With this shift away from traditional light bulbs to more energy-efficient LEDs came a wider range of options for consumers, as well as expanded technological capabilities. "One of the biggest advantages of LED lighting is that, unlike legacy technologies such as incandescent lamps, LEDs are semiconductor devices, placing them squarely in the realm of digital control—that is, control via software," says lighting engineer Yoelit Hiebert. "Another distinguishing feature is the wide range of colors that can be realized without the use of colored glass or gels. Combining these features provides the ability to create and control lighting with a practically infinite range of colors with minimal expense and effort." When lighting behemoth Philips launched Hue in 2012, it was the first smart LED bulb of its kind, but it was quite expensive (individual units cost $59, and a three-pack would set you back $199). Legacy brand Sylvania Lighting started selling Bluetooth-controlled bulbs in late 2016, the following year saw the launch of popular smart home and lighting brand Govee, and as more competitors came on the market, more affordable, fully customizable LED light options followed. The internet thrives on novelty, and, notably, while LED lighting prices dropped (and volumes increased) over the 2010s, becoming significantly cheaper during the latter part of the decade, TikTok was just taking off.