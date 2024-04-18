Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Demolished a Craig Ellwood, and the Internet Is Furious

It seems that L.A.’s thirst for massive modern farmhouses knows no bounds: last week, news broke that Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger quietly bought then razed the 74-year-old Zimmerman House by Southern California modernist architect Craig Ellwood with plans to build a 15,000-square-foot residence in the increasingly ubiquitous, though contentious style. As first published by Robb Report, the couple reportedly paid $12.5 million in an off-market sale for the midcentury house in Brentwood, which marked one of Ellwood’s earliest projects. They also tore up all of modernist legend Garrett Eckbo’s original landscaping, effectively turning the nearly one-acre lot into one flat slab.

Los Angeles-based modernist architect Craig Ellwood completed the Zimmerman House in the Brentwood neighborhood in 1950. It marked one of his earliest projects.

Though Pratt already has a few detractors online, with a portion of the internet dubbing him "the worst Chris," news of the demolition has soured people even further—but it’s not just preservation activists sharing their anger on social media. X user @PastaVersaucy wrote, "Special place in hell for people who do this, go buy a readily made McMansion instead you dumb b****!!!," subsequently posting: "Tearing this down, for what?? Floor to ceiling black and white marble with no soul?" In a retweet of the above, X user @caitiedelaney added, "Maybe I’m different but I would have a hard time sleeping soundly if I spent $12.5 million on this house only to tear it down." Members of the Midcentury Modern subreddit agreed, posting comments like, "Yet more proof that money can’t buy good taste," and "I know its[sic] just material but sincerely, burn in the deepest pits of hell bro," in response to a TikTok from Quinn Garvey (@vintageonq) that starts, "Chris Pratt, you’re a weirdo for this one," and currently has 38,800 likes. In Garvey’s video, which she took inside the Zimmerman House during the 2022 estate sale, you can see the home’s original fixtures and structures, many of which were featured in Julius Shulman’s 1953 photos of the property—and still seemed to be in good if not great shape. (Some were even sold on 1stDibs late last year, prior to demolition.) Garvey says that when she heard the news, she was surprised, even though this isn’t her "first rodeo" in terms of estate sales in subsequently demolished homes. "I remember going through it, and it was such a pleasant experience," she says. "I thought it was in great condition. I’ve been to estate sales in houses that were a little dilapidated or you can see the water damages or the hinges of the cabinets are falling off, but that house had such a different feel to it. I never thought it was gonna go. It’s just like, Really? You had to do that?"

Of course, the preservationists are also quite upset—and vocal. Nonprofit Save Iconic Architecture called the demolition "devastating" in an Instagram post, with at least one commenter likening the couple’s choice to "buying a Rothko for the frame." The architectural preservation advocacy group’s cofounder, interior designer Jaime Rummerfield, says she more than understands the internet’s collective disgust, likening it to "an endangered animal that just got poached again" and saying that it’s "neglectful" for architect Ken Ungar, who’s been commissioned to build the couple’s new modern farmhouse-style mansion, to not even attempt to incorporate the existing structure into their vision. "Shame on them for not wanting to keep something so special," she adds. Part of the reason people are angry is because, realistically, the couple didn’t actually have to demolish the residence. They reportedly purchased the house because Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, lives right across the street, raising the question of whether there were other properties on the block they could have pursued. Some, like L.A. architect John Dutton—who actually grew up in one of the adjacent homes Shriver razed to build her compound—have also questioned whether Pratt and Schwarzenegger could have added to the existing footprint, saying that, while amending the Ellwood-designed property would have taken longer and cost more, the result would have been a home that was more special, rather than "a weird, emblematic three-dimensional advertisement of status."