18 Luminous Homes With Interesting Skylights

A strategically placed rooftop opening can significantly brighten up a living space—and also help create a stronger connection to the outdoors.
The use of skylights in architecture dates back to ancient civilizations. One of the most famous examples is at the Pantheon in Rome, where a 27-foot-wide oculus in the dome’s center floods the temple with a glorious, otherworldly glow. These 18 homes around the world embrace a centuries-old design choice, while also putting a new spin on the overhead window.

An Oceanside Cottage in Cornwall, England, Features Multiple Skylights and a Grass Roof

This beach house vacation rental in Cornwall, England, was designed by London architect Alex Michaelis, who is also the homeowner. The two-level dwelling has multiple skylights, including a double-height slot positioned next to a winding staircase that brings in warm rays of sun during the day and frames the star-filled sky at night.

In Israeli architect Pitsou Kedem’s brutalist home, an elongated, ladder-like skylight runs along the entire length of a stairwell, flooding the&nbsp;silicate-brick hallway&nbsp;with sunshine.&nbsp;&nbsp;

This compact London apartment designed by joiner Roger Hynam and architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester has a fully retractable mechanical skylight that opens and closes automatically when its sensors detect rain or excessive wind.

Designed by London practice Henning Stummel Architects, the Tin House has six interconnected pavilions—each with high, pyramidal ceilings and generous skylights.

In Chicago’s Buena Park neighborhood, dSPACE Studio transformed a disorganized 1978 home into a bright, open residence with an expansive, 20-foot skylight in the atrium.

This 1,300-square-foot home on the island of Honshu, Japan, designed by architect Keisuke Maeda, has multiple windows and a skylight with a tree that grows through it.

This converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood has a bathroom skylight that allows residents to enjoy outdoor views during a relaxing soak.

Australian firm PandA Studio Architecture designed House Nakamaruku in Kanagawa, Japan, with skylights on the upper level that bring in plenty of light without compromising privacy.

The Avocado Acres (Aa) House in Encinitas, California, was designed by architect Lloyd Russell. It features a large opening on the sloping shed roof, which opens the courtyard to the elements and gives the surrounding living areas an outdoor, park-like feel.&nbsp;

Architect Michael K. Chen, founder and principal of the eponymous New York–based firm, resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home that had been abandoned for 20 years by incorporating a playful color palette and interesting details, such as this oval-shaped skylight.

Deep-set windows and skylights usher in plenty of natural light that spans throughout London’s High Street House, which was designed by Noiascape Studio in collaboration with Teatum &amp; Teatum Architects.

Architects Michele Busiri-Vici and Clementina Ruggieri of Space4Architects added a small circular skylight to serve as a vertical focal point in the center of the home’s fifth floor. The rippled grain of the white-oak risers is highlighted by the abundant natural light.

Nufail Shabana Architects designed this family home in Chembad, Kerala, with a "sit-out" timber deck at the main entrance. The open-air space is situated beneath a 36-foot-long cantilevered concrete expanse that is punctuated with dramatic circular openings to allow for ventilation and natural light.

Located in Mount Martha in Victoria, Australia, the Three Angle House designed by&nbsp;Megowan Architectural features a&nbsp;dramatic, triangular skylight situated above the dining and living areas.

A circular skylight illuminates the minimal, timber-clad living areas inside the dramatic Rode House on Chiloé Island. The 2,000-square-foot, semicircular home was designed by Mauricio Pezo and Sofia von Ellrichshausen of Chilean practice Pezo von Ellrichshausen.&nbsp; &nbsp;

Near the border between Austria and the Czech Republic, Prague-based architects Martina Buřičová and Štěpán Kubíček designed a fresh take on a classic Bohemian home. The residence is powered by solar panels and a geothermal heat pump that draws energy underground. Natural light enters the main living spaces through sloped skylights that are set flush against the symmetrical saddle roof.

In Casa Delpin’s living room—where the family often gathers—three deep cylindrical concrete skylights protrude downward from the ceiling. Two of the apertures tilt east toward the morning sun, while the third is oriented toward the west to pick up afternoon light.

Architect Sven Matt designed this 1,600-square-foot home in the hilly west Austrian town of Bregenzerwald for his brother, Björn, and sister-in-law, Julia. A skylight floods the spruce-clad loft with light during daytime and offers uninhibited views of the stars at night.

