House in Nakamaruko by PANDA
House in Nakamaruko is a minimal residence located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by PANDA. The three-story wooden structure features large glazings and dedicated covered parking space. Skylights on the upper level provide additional natural light without compromise to privacy. The upper level also offers access to the rooftop terrace, which overlooks the cityscape.
