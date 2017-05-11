House For Julia Björn

By Laura C. Mallonee
House For Julia Björn
View Photos

Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home.

It seems impossible to be a minimalist and maximalist at the same time, but that's what Sven Matt achieved last year, when he designed a 1,600-square-foot home in the hilly west Austrian town of Bregenzerwald for his brother Björn and sister-in-law Julia. The house's basic pared-down shape contrasts with its intricate, latticework shell—both inspired by regional design. "The use of wood, formal reduction and still a rich, ornamented facade is a traditional motif," he explains.

Laura C. Mallonee uploaded House For Julia Björn through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Shingles Roof Material. Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof. Photo of House For Julia BjörnView Photos

The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.

Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.

Residents enter the house from the street through the upper level, which contains the bedrooms. The rafters were removed to create additional loft space. Photo 2 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

Residents enter the house from the street through the upper level, which contains the bedrooms. The rafters were removed to create additional loft space.

Contrasting with the densely organized upper floor, the lower one features one main open area for cooking, eating, and living that spans the building's entire depth. Pendant lamps by Supermodular hang above the dining table. Photo 3 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

Contrasting with the densely organized upper floor, the lower one features one main open area for cooking, eating, and living that spans the building's entire depth. Pendant lamps by Supermodular hang above the dining table.

Plaster walls mixed with gray marble powder dominate the interior of the bottom floor, complementing its spruce wood carpentry. Photo 4 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

Plaster walls mixed with gray marble powder dominate the interior of the bottom floor, complementing its spruce wood carpentry.

Built-in shelving crafted by local carpenters distinguish the living area from the service zone, where appliances and utilities are stored. "Because of the integrated shelving, no additional furniture is needed for storage," Matt says. Photo 5 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

Built-in shelving crafted by local carpenters distinguish the living area from the service zone, where appliances and utilities are stored. "Because of the integrated shelving, no additional furniture is needed for storage," Matt says.

Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. An unadorned spruce wood staircase leads to the upper level. Photo 6 of House For Julia BjörnView Photos

An unadorned spruce wood staircase leads to the upper level.

Spruce wood also lines the floor, walls, and ceiling in the bedrooms. The residents must climb a ladder to access the loft above. Photo 7 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

Spruce wood also lines the floor, walls, and ceiling in the bedrooms. The residents must climb a ladder to access the loft above.

Modern home with Windows, Skylight Window Type, and Wood. A skylight floods the loft space with daylight and offers views of the stars at night. Photo 8 of House For Julia BjörnView Photos

A skylight floods the loft space with daylight and offers views of the stars at night.

The latticework shell becomes a visual motif in the bathroom, furnished with appliances from Keramag, Kludi, and Laufen. Photo 9 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

The latticework shell becomes a visual motif in the bathroom, furnished with appliances from Keramag, Kludi, and Laufen.

The house's simple gable form helps the house blend in with its neighbors. Photo 10 of House For Julia Björn modern homeView Photos

The house's simple gable form helps the house blend in with its neighbors.