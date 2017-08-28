Red Tin House That Makes the Most of Space and Light

Designed by London practice Henning Stummel Architects, the facades and pyramid-top roofs of the six interconnected pavilions were constructed with GreenCoat PLX BT steel that was painted fire-engine red. The reflection of the light from the pool against the surface of the red steel accentuates the structure’s monolithic, utilitarian character.

As a building product that’s been developed by expert tinsmiths according to a patented bio-based technology, this formable steel material is workable even at temperatures down to five degrees Fahrenheit—making it possible to build with it year-round. And because it has almost no spring back, it can be folded very tightly during construction.

Also keeping energy-efficiency in mind, the pavilions are super-insulated and relatively airtight. It also features a heat-recovery air system that keeps the house working efficiently and comfortably throughout the colder months.

