This Modern Loft For Sale Will Have You Dreaming of Berlin

If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.

Formerly the unused attic of a residential building—whose facade has been designated a historic monument—the space was converted into a 3,440-square-foot apartment in 2016. The elevator opens directly into the home, where exposed roof beams, restored brickwork, and solid oak floors create a serene interior. A spacious living and dining area leads to a sleek kitchen outfitted by Miele appliances. One bedroom enjoys a private terrace that faces east, while a spiral staircase leads to an expansive rooftop deck that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining. A Finnish sauna, a rain shower, and operable skylights complete this urban refuge.

Asking over $4,189,000, the loft costs a sizable sum, but we can’t help but feel smitten. Scroll through the photos below to see the stylings of Santiago Brotons, and learn more about the property on Fantastic Frank.