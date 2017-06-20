10 Light-Filled Homes With Interesting Skylights

Skylights have been used in architecture since ancient Rome. In fact, one of the most famous cases is probably the Oculus in the Pantheon, which draws in sunlight to flood the temple in a glorious, otherworldly glow.

As energy efficiency becomes an even more important issue to modern architects, more homes are being cleverly designed with skylights. Such strategically-positioned openings in the roof not only introduce natural illumination and warmth, but they also lend a loftier feel and help create a connection between indoor spaces and the sky above.



Cover photo: Darren Bradley