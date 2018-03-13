This Astounding Cabin in Norway Is a Patchwork of Different Materials

Oslo–based practice Rever & Drage Architects designed this 1500-square-foot vacation cabin located in Trolltind, Sunndal, Norway , for a family of outdoor enthusiasts. The architects write that the cabin, completed in 2017, "uses a traditional layout with a connecting row of different building styles." Each section of the building uses different materials and techniques to correspond to the different indoor functions. From the front, each segment of the home is visibly defined by its distinct construction method, window pattern, and roof cladding. From the back, however, the building is unified by its gabled roof shape and deep green wood stain.

"In the western facade of the building the individual characters of the different units are most obvious, while in the eastern facade their coherence and the cabin as a whole is more prominent," write the architects.

The sequence of the rooms is designed to follow the routine of occupants as they return from hiking and skiing. This starts with the "glassed-in garage" in the southern part of the building. The garage is intended to welcome wet hikers and store their plethora of gear, especially while it is drying. The well-lit space was built using a local timber frame technique that incorporates polycarbonate panels.

In the garage, wooden joints are exposed, and the peak of Ryssdalsnebba can be seen to the south.

The garage can also be used as a fitness/workout room, workshop, and conservatory.

The next unit hosts a bathroom for tired hikers, a laundry, a bedroom, and the kitchen. From the front, it's defined by a horizontal window pattern and is constructed with streamlined, square logs with dovetail notches.



As occupants progress through the house, they are beckoned to relax after their outdoor activities. The third unit houses the living room, complete with a fireplace and panorama window, as well as two flex rooms that can be used for sleep or as workspaces. A gable-fronted dormer marks a public entrance for visitors, as opposed to the garage.