Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Melissa Dalton
Follow
Latest
188
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Before & After: A Muddled Eichler Gets a Dashing Update
Maverick Design removes a “scab” of a rear addition and restores indoor/outdoor flow for this Eichler in Orange, California.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Run-Down House in Bangkok Now Hosts a Chic Fusion Restaurant
Introducing a new palette of plaster, wood, and terrazzo, local firm ASWA turns a tired ’70s home into an Australian-Thai eatery.
Melissa Dalton
An Asymmetric Laneway House Reunites a Mother and Daughter in Vancouver
Built for a daughter returning to her old neighborhood, this 640-square-foot dwelling feels surprisingly roomy.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Remodeled Chicago Kitchen Channels the Owners’ Commitment to the Arts
The couple behind Threadless eschew boring neutrals for more natural light, plants, and vibrant color in their kitchen remodel.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Fussy ’70s Abode in Melbourne Gets a Hygge-Inspired Overhaul
For a Danish couple, StudioFour replaces this home’s disjointed interior decor with a streamlined palette of charcoal brick and...
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Cluttered London Maisonette Gets Loads of Storage—and a Cat Climbing Wall
Atelier Baulier rearranges a cramped, Victorian flat, adding fun finishes and built-in cabinetry, including a cat-friendly...
Melissa Dalton