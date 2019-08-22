Stories

Before & After: A Muddled Eichler Gets a Dashing Update
Maverick Design removes a “scab” of a rear addition and restores indoor/outdoor flow for this Eichler in Orange, California.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Run-Down House in Bangkok Now Hosts a Chic Fusion Restaurant
Introducing a new palette of plaster, wood, and terrazzo, local firm ASWA turns a tired ’70s home into an Australian-Thai eatery.
Melissa Dalton
An Asymmetric Laneway House Reunites a Mother and Daughter in Vancouver
Built for a daughter returning to her old neighborhood, this 640-square-foot dwelling feels surprisingly roomy.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Remodeled Chicago Kitchen Channels the Owners’ Commitment to the Arts
The couple behind Threadless eschew boring neutrals for more natural light, plants, and vibrant color in their kitchen remodel.
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Fussy ’70s Abode in Melbourne Gets a Hygge-Inspired Overhaul
For a Danish couple, StudioFour replaces this home’s disjointed interior decor with a streamlined palette of charcoal brick and...
Melissa Dalton
Before & After: A Cluttered London Maisonette Gets Loads of Storage—and a Cat Climbing Wall
Atelier Baulier rearranges a cramped, Victorian flat, adding fun finishes and built-in cabinetry, including a cat-friendly...
Melissa Dalton