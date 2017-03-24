23 Renovated Eichlers That Epitomize Midcentury California Cool
These midcentury-modern residences, inspired in part by the Frank Lloyd Wright house Eichler grew up in, were affordable and coveted by the booming post–World War II middle class. Featuring post-and-beam construction, Eichler houses were graced by an abundance of exposed wood and open spaces that emphasized a connection to the outdoors. Streamlined, well-preserved Eichlers are still beloved by the design community and history-appreciative homeowners—and some push boundaries, balancing original elements with imaginative revamped layouts.
Here, we’ve gathered a selection of spruced-up Eichler homes from the Dwell.com archives. These renovations reflect a contemporary, active lifestyle, while staying true to Eichler’s original vision.
1. A Tree Grows Right Through the Roof of This Radically Updated Eichler
