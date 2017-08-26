View Photos
Sunny Renovation of an Eichler Great Room
By Allie Weiss
Two tech professionals living in an early 1970s Eichler home in Silicon Valley desired a more open space for their young kids to play.
Klopf Architecture started removing walls, and ended up with a light-filled great room that seamlessly integrates kitchen, dining, and living spaces.
