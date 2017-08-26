Sunny Renovation of an Eichler Great Room
Renovations + Californian Homes

Sunny Renovation of an Eichler Great Room

By Allie Weiss
Two tech professionals living in an early 1970s Eichler home in Silicon Valley desired a more open space for their young kids to play.

Klopf Architecture started removing walls, and ended up with a light-filled great room that seamlessly integrates kitchen, dining, and living spaces.

The living spaces of house, built in 1972 or 1973, were originally divided into three—a kitchen, living and dining area, and an atrium (previous owners had covered the atrium with a roof). "The new owners wanted the interior space to flow as one, so we removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room," principal John Klopf says. "Some structural posts needed to remain to hold up the roof, but overall the space was opened up almost completely. The floor was leveled, and the plan freed up." The rainbow print is a 1960s Herman Miller trade poster, and the Vitamin Water print by a New York artist. A Sapien book tower from Design Within Reach sits next to the TV. The sofa is IKEA.

The updated kitchen features a bright white palette. The countertop is Caesarstone's Blizzard surface and the stools are Crate and Barrel. The range hood is Futuro, the refrigerator is LG, and the dishwasher is Bosch.

All the floors were redone in a light ash hardwood. The crisp interior paint is Benjamin Moore Super White. The kitchen cabinets are from Artistic Kitchens. A frosted glass door leads to the laundry room.

This shot shows how the space was previously partitioned.

The area that was formerly the atrium now houses the dining room. The table is Room &amp; Board, and the pendants IKEA. The poster is another Herman Miller trade poster found at a Berkeley shop.

