Sunny Renovation of an Eichler Great Room

The living spaces of house, built in 1972 or 1973, were originally divided into three—a kitchen, living and dining area, and an atrium (previous owners had covered the atrium with a roof). "The new owners wanted the interior space to flow as one, so we removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room," principal John Klopf says. "Some structural posts needed to remain to hold up the roof, but overall the space was opened up almost completely. The floor was leveled, and the plan freed up." The rainbow print is a 1960s Herman Miller trade poster, and the Vitamin Water print by a New York artist. A Sapien book tower from Design Within Reach sits next to the TV. The sofa is IKEA.