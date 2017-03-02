Eichler Remodel in Burlingame, California
View Photos
Renovations + Californian Homes

Eichler Remodel in Burlingame, California

Add to
Like
Share
By Monique Valeris
After commissioning Klopf Architecture to design an addition to their ranch-style property more than 10 years ago, a Burlingame, California, couple with three children started looking for a modern space they could make into a permanent home.

The duo tapped Klopf once again to design the contemporary house they’d been seeking from the start, and their vision finally came to fruition this year with a remodeled Eichler. From the kitchen to the laundry rooms, this home has been completely transformed into a clean, open space with rooms that blend seamlessly into each other.

In an effort to create a more open floor plan, a portion of the wall between the kitchen, family area, and dining room was removed. Part of the dining room wall was also replaced with a huge window that not only makes a statement, but also gives the family a stunning view of the backyard area. Photo by Mariko Reed.

In an effort to create a more open floor plan, a portion of the wall between the kitchen, family area, and dining room was removed. Part of the dining room wall was also replaced with a huge window that not only makes a statement, but also gives the family a stunning view of the backyard area. Photo by Mariko Reed.

Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The kitchen remodel included creating more space and installing a single-plane island that served as the perfect spot for the family’s children to do everything from eating to studying schoolwork. Photo by Mariko Reed.

The kitchen remodel included creating more space and installing a single-plane island that served as the perfect spot for the family’s children to do everything from eating to studying schoolwork. Photo by Mariko Reed.

Photo Categories:
A girl’s bedroom features a ceiling with wainscoting—an impactful way to enhance the space. Photo by Mariko Reed.

A girl’s bedroom features a ceiling with wainscoting—an impactful way to enhance the space. Photo by Mariko Reed.

Photo Categories:
Here, the relationship between indoors and outdoors is on full display. The architects aimed to create a smooth transition between the two areas by incorporating glass doors that don’t obstruct any views. Photo by Mariko Reed.

Here, the relationship between indoors and outdoors is on full display. The architects aimed to create a smooth transition between the two areas by incorporating glass doors that don’t obstruct any views. Photo by Mariko Reed.

An all-white design brightens up the bathroom, making it feel serene and comfortable for the family. Photo by Mariko Reed.

An all-white design brightens up the bathroom, making it feel serene and comfortable for the family. Photo by Mariko Reed.

The combination of high ceilings and a cathedral-style design add character to the kitchen area. Photo by Mariko Reed.

The combination of high ceilings and a cathedral-style design add character to the kitchen area. Photo by Mariko Reed.

The living area opens beautifully into the outdoor area, which is a key design element of Eichler homes. Photo by Mariko Reed.

The living area opens beautifully into the outdoor area, which is a key design element of Eichler homes. Photo by Mariko Reed.