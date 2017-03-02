View Photos
Eichler Remodel in Burlingame, California
Add to
Like
Share
By Monique Valeris –
After commissioning Klopf Architecture to design an addition to their ranch-style property more than 10 years ago, a Burlingame, California, couple with three children started looking for a modern space they could make into a permanent home.
The duo tapped Klopf once again to design the contemporary house they’d been seeking from the start, and their vision finally came to fruition this year with a remodeled Eichler. From the kitchen to the laundry rooms, this home has been completely transformed into a clean, open space with rooms that blend seamlessly into each other.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.