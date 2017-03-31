A Day at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Car Show
As an audio company that prides itself in craftsmanship, design, and performance, Master & Dynamic teamed up with Aston Martin to create a brand experience store in Carmel-by-the-Sea. It gave visitors a chance to explore a virtual test drive of the new DB11 while using Master & Dynamic headphones. It also included interactive displays with clay models that revealed the craftsmanship that goes into each design.
After the "Aston Martin on Ocean" event ended on August 20, the festivities continued at Concours d’Elegance, which I was lucky enough to attend. Though I grew up surrounded by a family that’s obsessed with racing—from IndyCar and Nascar, to off-road racing—this was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. As one of the most honored events at Pebble Beach Automotive Week, it brings together 200 of the rarest cars onto Pebble Beach Golf Links, and hands out prizes based on elegance, historical accuracy, technical merit, and style.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Whether or not you fully understand all of the nitty-gritty details that go into these machines, it's hard not to appreciate the design and the rich history they hold. Wandering around Pebble Beach, I couldn't help noticing the devotion that the car owners held for these specimens and the care that’s gone into preserving them. Scroll through the following images to see some of the highlights and a number of design details that were groundbreaking when they were developed.
Master & Dynamic’s headphones can be found at Aston Martin’s Dover Street boutique in London or at any of their global dealerships. To learn more about their range of audio accessories, make sure to read about their In-Residence series with indie band Wet.