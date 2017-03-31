A Day at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Car Show

As an audio company that prides itself in craftsmanship, design, and performance, Master & Dynamic teamed up with Aston Martin to create a brand experience store in Carmel-by-the-Sea. It gave visitors a chance to explore a virtual test drive of the new DB11 while using Master & Dynamic headphones. It also included interactive displays with clay models that revealed the craftsmanship that goes into each design.

After the "Aston Martin on Ocean" event ended on August 20, the festivities continued at Concours d’Elegance, which I was lucky enough to attend. Though I grew up surrounded by a family that’s obsessed with racing—from IndyCar and Nascar, to off-road racing—this was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. As one of the most honored events at Pebble Beach Automotive Week, it brings together 200 of the rarest cars onto Pebble Beach Golf Links, and hands out prizes based on elegance, historical accuracy, technical merit, and style.